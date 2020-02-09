Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $216.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSI. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.13.

MSI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,357. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 125.05% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 107,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,093,000 after acquiring an additional 166,425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,752,000 after acquiring an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

