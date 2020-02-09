Barclays Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of UI traded down $25.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.95. 1,229,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,746. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.67.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at about $159,238,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at about $14,779,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,556,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at about $11,810,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at about $10,357,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

