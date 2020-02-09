Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $40.63. 111,957,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,735,972. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.