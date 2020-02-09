Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 777.30 ($10.22).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON:BDEV traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 799.40 ($10.52). 4,948,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 776.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 680.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

