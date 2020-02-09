Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Reaches $391.67 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cobinhood, GOPAX and LATOKEN. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $391.67 million and $88.53 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,287,364 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX, GOPAX, Koinex, WazirX, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDCM, BitBay, Mercatox, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, CPDAX, Vebitcoin, ABCC, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, DDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Poloniex, AirSwap and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

