Bata Reaches Market Cap of $71,392.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Bata has a total market cap of $71,392.00 and approximately $376.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bata has traded up 92.4% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00761340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007565 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.