Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE BHC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.