Bayan Token (BYT) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded up 7% against the dollar. Bayan Token has a market cap of $257,010.00 and approximately $713.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bayan Token token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00010687 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bayan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.03330785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00228597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bayan Token Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bayan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bayan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.