Beam (BEAM) Price Up 8% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Beam has a market capitalization of $45.93 million and $38.42 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00008255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039111 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,060,840 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

