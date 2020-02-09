Beaxy (BXY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,307.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $7,307.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.27 or 0.05831550 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,120,516 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

