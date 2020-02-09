Bela (BELA) Price Up 3% This Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Bela has a total market cap of $116,079.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bela has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00764422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007454 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,453,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,906,699 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.