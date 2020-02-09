Bela Market Cap Achieves $115,921.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Bela has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Bela token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. Bela has a market capitalization of $115,921.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00752843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,458,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,911,861 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

