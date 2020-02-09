Benjamin Gerard Lewis Buys 1,650 Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.86 per share, with a total value of C$17,919.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,042 shares in the company, valued at C$413,136.12.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.85. 53,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,399. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.41. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.35 million and a PE ratio of -116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.