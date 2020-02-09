Benz Achieves Market Capitalization of $350.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Benz has a total market cap of $350.00 and approximately $790.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benz has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Benz coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

