BERNcash (BERN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $321.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a total market cap of $28,768.00 and approximately $321.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.18 or 0.01250792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00046161 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00213424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002282 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004467 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

