BERNcash Market Cap Reaches $36,047.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $36,047.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.01258516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047232 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00209502 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002150 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00062626 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004266 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

