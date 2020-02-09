Bezant (BZNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.88 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $65,363.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.03376995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,525,808 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

