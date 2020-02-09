BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,778 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $19,381,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,060,000 after acquiring an additional 165,293 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,895,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

