Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for about 2.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Bilibili worth $41,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 209,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 43.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after buying an additional 383,212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. 7,665,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bilibili Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

