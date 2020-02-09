Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Cap of $3.71 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for $23.84 or 0.00236370 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi and DDEX. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $513.31 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.03414927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00137907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, FCoin, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Exrates, LBank and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.