BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.41. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $178.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.83.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

