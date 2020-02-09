Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

