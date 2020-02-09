BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 818,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 145,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 48,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 361,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

