Bismuth Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $961,368.00 and $2,871.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

