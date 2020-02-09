Bitball Treasure Price Tops $36.47 on Major Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 75.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for about $36.47 or 0.00361612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 222.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

