BitBar Market Cap Tops $112,774.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $112,774.00 and $252.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00024894 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last week, BitBar has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.11 or 2.05015694 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000370 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,748 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.