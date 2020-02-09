Bitblocks Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Bitblocks has a market cap of $591,250.00 and approximately $46,023.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046265 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00078995 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,090.98 or 0.99973486 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 216,474,283 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

