BitClave (CAT) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. BitClave has a total market capitalization of $75,209.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitClave has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitClave token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitClave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.98 or 0.05756649 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00129788 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitClave Profile

BitClave (CRYPTO:CAT) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com.

Buying and Selling BitClave

BitClave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitClave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitClave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitClave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitClave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.