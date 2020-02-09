Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $64,986.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $64,986.00 and $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 189% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,347,008 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

