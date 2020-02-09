BitCoen Market Cap Reaches $54,006.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $54,006.00 and $570.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02770267 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,395.08 or 0.93161666 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

