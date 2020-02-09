Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $446.13 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.15 billion and $4.39 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $446.13 or 0.04426626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Bitstamp and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,050.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00767176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000462 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,269,638 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, BiteBTC, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, CoinBene, Ovis, C2CX, Bit-Z, Coinbase Pro, Exmo, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Sistemkoin, Bitstamp, Livecoin, Bittylicious, UEX, ACX, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, EXX, Liqui, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Tidex, CoinExchange, Bisq, Liquid, Gate.io, QuadrigaCX, Bitinka, Iquant, Coinroom, OKCoin International, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, COSS, BTC Markets, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, Bitbns, ABCC, Trade Satoshi, Coinrail, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bitbank, Braziliex, Zebpay, cfinex, CEX.IO, Fatbtc, DragonEX, Korbit, Indodax, Bibox, Bitso, DSX, Poloniex, QBTC, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand, BitBay, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Mercado Bitcoin, Kraken, CoinEx, Gatecoin, HBUS, Coinone, YoBit, CPDAX, TOPBTC, Binance, FCoin, GOPAX, SouthXchange, Coinsquare, Coinnest, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Allcoin, HitBTC, Bleutrade, Cryptomate, Upbit, Koinim, Bithumb, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitsane, BigONE, CoinEgg, Coinhub, Negocie Coins, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, Koinex, Mercatox, Buda, RightBTC, Independent Reserve, Coindeal, B2BX, Coinsuper, BitForex, BTCC, xBTCe, Coinfloor, Graviex, Huobi, Bit2C, Kuna, bitFlyer, WEX, BitMarket, Cobinhood, MBAex, Cryptohub and Zaif. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.