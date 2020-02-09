Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.01257350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046588 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00212598 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002300 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

