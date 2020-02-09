Bitcoin Red Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $29,701.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

