Bitcoin SV Trading Up 22.7% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $6.30 billion and approximately $3.59 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $344.78 or 0.03396068 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ZB.COM, FCoin and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00137744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,267,565 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitkub, Coinsuper, Korbit, FCoin, WazirX, Binance, IDAX, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Hotbit, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Coinbit, Kucoin, BigONE, SouthXchange, MBAex, Bitbns, DragonEX, Kraken, CoinZest, Bithumb, CoinBene, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, YoBit, Koinex, Indodax, Coinsquare, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Bitrue, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Bibox and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

