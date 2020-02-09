BitcoiNote Hits Market Cap of $9,088.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 69.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 70.7% lower against the dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $9,088.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,221,188 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

