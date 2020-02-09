BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,905.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $668,161.00 and $5,905.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00695138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00125441 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00114937 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,288,297,717 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

