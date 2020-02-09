Bitcore (BTX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,017.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,072.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.02241952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.53 or 0.04414611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00759350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00849407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00114752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009552 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00693595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,080,609 coins and its circulating supply is 17,579,650 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

