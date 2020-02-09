Bitfex (BFX) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Bitfex token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. In the last week, Bitfex has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitfex has a total market capitalization of $561,547.00 and approximately $39,850.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.03402421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex launched on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io. The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

