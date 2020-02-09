BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001896 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $23,370.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026190 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011168 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02767182 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000568 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003074 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen's total supply is 10,264,768 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

