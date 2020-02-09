BitNewChain (BTN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,026.00

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $6,026.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

