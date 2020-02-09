BitNewChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $15,397.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00840315 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001983 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

