BitRent Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. BitRent has a total market cap of $22,665.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitRent has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitRent token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.03414927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00137907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent. The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, OTCBTC, Exrates and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

