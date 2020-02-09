BitRewards (BIT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $29,059.00 and approximately $610.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitRewards has traded 82.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitRewards alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00027330 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00301670 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037500 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards (BIT) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr.

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.