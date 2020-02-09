BitSend (BSD) Reaches Market Cap of $197,986.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitSend has a market cap of $197,986.00 and approximately $345.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitSend has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.01259790 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,148,950 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, "Darksend InstantX "

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

