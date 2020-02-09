BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $3,983.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00849407 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004680 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001987 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 235,778,580 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

