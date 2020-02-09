bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1,204.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.03330785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00228597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,347,570 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

