Bitzeny Market Cap Tops $36,215.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 114.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $36,215.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00765884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007488 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

