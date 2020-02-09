Bitzeny Trading 23% Higher Over Last Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $34,908.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00753604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007519 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

