Blacer Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00026922 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00348663 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000801 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.