Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Black Hills worth $50,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,902 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after buying an additional 111,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 48.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 281.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKH opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.19. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,743.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,600. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

